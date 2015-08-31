Suzuki shares rise after battle with VW settled in court

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shares in Suzuki Motor Corp jumped 4.6 percent early on Monday as investors cheered the settlement of a years-long dispute between the Japanese automaker and Volkswagen AG in an international arbitration court.

The ruling, announced on Sunday, said the German auto giant must sell its 19.9 percent stake in Suzuki - a result the Japanese small-car maker had sought with its court filing in November 2011.

At 0018 GMT, Suzuki’s shares were up 3.0 percent, compared with a 1.1 percent fall in the benchmark Nikkei average. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)