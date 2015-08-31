FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suzuki shares rise after battle with VW settled in court
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 31, 2015 / 12:27 AM / 2 years ago

Suzuki shares rise after battle with VW settled in court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shares in Suzuki Motor Corp jumped 4.6 percent early on Monday as investors cheered the settlement of a years-long dispute between the Japanese automaker and Volkswagen AG in an international arbitration court.

The ruling, announced on Sunday, said the German auto giant must sell its 19.9 percent stake in Suzuki - a result the Japanese small-car maker had sought with its court filing in November 2011.

At 0018 GMT, Suzuki’s shares were up 3.0 percent, compared with a 1.1 percent fall in the benchmark Nikkei average. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.