FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Suzuki Motor says made request to restart Myanmar production
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 12, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Suzuki Motor says made request to restart Myanmar production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp has submitted a request to the government of Myanmar to restart auto production in the Southeast Asian country, the chairman of the automaker told reporters late on Sunday.

“It will take three to five years to build a new plant,” said Suzuki chairman Osamu Suzuki, adding it would like to restart production at its existing plant in Myanmar.

Suzuki said he hoped the government would approve the request by March next year.

Suzuki, Japan’s No. 4 automaker, began vehicle production in Myanmar in 1999, but halted operations in 2010. The company manufactured 6,000 vehicles during that period.

Suzuki shares were up 5.5 percent on Monday to their highest since June, 2009, after the company reported strong first-half results on Friday. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.