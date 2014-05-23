Suzuki recalls 184,244 GM-built cars in U.S. for fire risk

DETROIT, May 23 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp is recalling 184,244 cars in the United States that were built by General Motors Co because of a potential fire risk, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

Suzuki is recalling the Forenza and Reno compact cars from model years 2004 through 2008 because a faulty part in the daytime running lights could overheat and cause a fire, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The defect in the Suzuki cars is the same that led GM to announce the recall of 284,000 Chevrolet small cars globally on Wednesday, including almost 218,000 in the United States. GM’s South Korean operations built all the cars affected at both companies.

Suzuki officials could not be reached to comment, but GM previously said it was aware of some fires but no injuries or fatalities related to the issue in its vehicles.

The repair for the recall is still under development and Suzuki will notify owners when it is ready, according to the NHTSA filing. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)