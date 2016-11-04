FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Suzuki lifts annual profit outlook on robust India and Europe sales
November 4, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 10 months ago

Suzuki lifts annual profit outlook on robust India and Europe sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp raised its annual operating profit forecast on Friday, citing better-than-expected sales in India and Europe so far this year.

The maker of the Swift subcompact hatchback and the Ignis subcompact SUV crossover now sees operating profit climbing 2.4 percent to 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion) in the year to March, compared with a previous forecast for a profit decline of 7.8 percent.

Suzuki forecast that vehicle sales would grow 12.2 percent in Europe and 9 percent in India this business year. ($1 = 103.2300 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

