TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp said on Friday that it expects strong sales in Indonesia and Thailand to offset sales decline in China and help it hit its full-year profit outlook.

The automaker earlier in the day stuck to its operating profit outlook of 120 billion yen ($1.5 billion) for the year to March 2013, up 0.6 percent from the previous year, and in line with market expectations.