#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 17, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 4 years ago

Suzuki says suspended operations at three Japan plants due to snow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp said on Monday it has suspended operations at three car and truck plants in central Japan because heavy snow that hit the area over the weekend disrupted its supply chains.

Suzuki suspended operations on Saturday at its Kosai plant, where it makes 660cc minicars including the WagonR for the Japanese market, spokesman Hideki Taguchi said.

It also halted operations at its Sagara plant on Monday where it makes passenger cars including the Swift, as well as at one of the two lines at its Iwata plant on Saturday, where it manufactures minitrucks.

All three plants are in Shizuoka prefecture in central Japan. Suzuki does not manufacture vehicles on Sunday at these plants, Taguchi said.

The company has yet to decide when it will resume operations at the three plants, he said. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Dominic Lau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
