UPDATE 1-Suzuki halts work at 3 factories after explosion at supplier's plant

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp on Thursday said it halted production at three of its plants in Japan after an explosion at a plant operated by one of its suppliers disrupted its supply chain.

Suzuki, which specialises in compact vehicles, said the stoppage at three of its factories in eastern Japan was due to a shortage of parts from braking products maker Aisin Advics, which reported an explosion at one of its plants earlier this week.

The automaker said it would resume production on Monday.

Toyota Motor Corp, whose supply chain was also disrupted by the explosion, on Thursday restarted all of its domestic production lines affected by parts shortages, including those at its Motomachi and Takaoka plants in Aichi Prefecture.

