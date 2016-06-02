FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Suzuki halts work at 3 factories after explosion at supplier's plant
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 2, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Suzuki halts work at 3 factories after explosion at supplier's plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds production expected to resume on Monday, details)

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp on Thursday said it halted production at three of its plants in Japan after an explosion at a plant operated by one of its suppliers disrupted its supply chain.

Suzuki, which specialises in compact vehicles, said the stoppage at three of its factories in eastern Japan was due to a shortage of parts from braking products maker Aisin Advics, which reported an explosion at one of its plants earlier this week.

The automaker said it would resume production on Monday.

Toyota Motor Corp, whose supply chain was also disrupted by the explosion, on Thursday restarted all of its domestic production lines affected by parts shortages, including those at its Motomachi and Takaoka plants in Aichi Prefecture.

Aisin Advics is majority owned by Toyota group supplier Aisin Seiki Co. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.