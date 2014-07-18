FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SCA and Vinda to integrate hygiene business in China
July 18, 2014 / 4:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SCA and Vinda to integrate hygiene business in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - SCA : * SCA and Vinda to integrate hygiene business in China * SCA to transfer its hygiene business in China (mainland China, Hong Kong and

Macau) to Vinda. * The purchase consideration amounts to HKD 1,144m (approx. SEK 1,000M) on a

debt-free basis. * Vinda will acquire SCA's Dr P and Sealer brands in China. * As part of the transaction, SCA and Vinda have signed an agreement regarding the exclusive license to market and sell the SCA brands; TENA, (incontinence products) Tork (Away from Home tissue), Tempo (consumer tissue), Libero (baby diapers), and Libresse (feminine care) in China (Mainland China,Hong Kong and Macau). * SCA has been a shareholder in Vinda since 2007, became its majority shareholder in late 2013, and has consolidated Vinda financials since the first quarter of 2014 Link to press release: here

