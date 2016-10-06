FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

SVG Capital agrees on terms for portfolio sale to Goldman, CPPIB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - British private equity firm SVG Capital Plc said it had agreed on commercial terms for a proposed sale of its investment portfolio to a consortium that included Goldman Sachs and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for 748 million pounds ($950 million).

SVG, which is fending off a $1.35 billion bid from U.S. rival HarbourVest, said the consortium's offer represents a 6.8 percent discount to the value of its investment portfolio as of July 31.

The company said about 1.06 billion pounds would be returned to shareholders if the sale was completed on agreed terms.

SVG said on Tuesday that it would sell half of its investment portfolio and wind down operations by the end of 2017.

$1 = 0.7868 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

