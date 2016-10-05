FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-SVG Capital agrees in principle to sell part of its investment portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to say deal value was $1.35 billion, not $1.5 billion)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - British private equity firm SVG Capital Plc said it had agreed in principle to sell a part of its investment portfolio to Pomona Capital and Pantheon Ventures.

The company had spurned U.S. rival HarbourVest's $1.35 billion-bid, and is also in talks with a consortium that includes Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.

HarbourVest earlier on Tuesday urged SVG shareholders to accept its 650 pence per share offer.

Shares in SVG were up 0.1 percent at 681 pence at 0248 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

