October 10, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Private equity firm HarbourVest offers to buy SVG's investment portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - HabourVest offered to buy smaller rival SVG Capital's investment portfolio, providing an alternative to its $1.35 billion cash offer for the company, as it looks to trump an already accepted offer from Goldman Sachs and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Boston-based private equity firm HarbourVest said it was willing to pay at least 783.1 million pounds ($973.8 million) for SVG Capital's investment portfolio.

SVG declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. ($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
