SVG Capital returns rise 10 pct, hurt by foreign exchange
March 23, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

SVG Capital returns rise 10 pct, hurt by foreign exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - British private equity firm SVG Capital saw returns of 10 percent on its investment portfolio in the 13 months to end of January 2015.

The company, which allows investors access to funds such as Permira, grew its net asset value (NAV) per share by 14 percent to 588 pence.

The firm said it would continue to return excess capital through share buybacks and tenders, which it has sought to increase since a strategic review in 2011. (Reporting by Freya Berry, editing by Louise Heavens)

