Dec 11 (Reuters) - Svolder AB :

* Q1 2014/2015 operating profit 36.5 million Swedish crowns ($4.86 million) versus 94.3 million crowns last year

* Q1 2014/2015 pretax profit 36.5 million crowns versus 94.4 million crowns last year