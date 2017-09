Jan 22 (Reuters) - Swan Fiber Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net loss at 155-169 million yuan ($25.62-$27.93 million) versus net profit of 7.8 million yuan previous year

* Says turns to loss in 2013 due to decrease of product price and lower gross profit margin

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xab36v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0505 Chinese yuan)