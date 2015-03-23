Dealers ease stance on naming swap counterparties

(This story first appeared in the March 21 issue of IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Mike Kentz

NEW YORK, March 23 (IFR) - Dealers could be starting to loosen their grip on the practice of revealing counterparty names on derivatives traded on swap execution platforms - an apparent reversal of sentiment that could ease the shift of over-the-counter swaps onto anonymous central limit order books, as Dodd-Frank envisaged.

Regulators, however, appear reluctant to capitalize on the changing tide and show little sign of calling an end to a practice that many view as the biggest obstacle in realizing the exchange-like swaps framework that regulators have been striving to achieve.

The CFTC could be left out in the cold, however, if support for the practice of “name give-up” - where counterparty names are revealed after trade execution - continues to fade. Dealers had worked behind the scenes to maintain the practice as a way of protecting access to dealer-only pools of liquidity.

“One of the tenets of Dodd-Frank was to have all-to-all type venues where everyone has the ability to access the markets that are available - but there are some practical aspects that are preventing end-users from getting access to specific markets,” said Nicola White, global head of rates electronic markets at Morgan Stanley, speaking at the Annual FIA Boca conference this month.

“Specifically we are focused on post-trade anonymity [and average pricing] - we have end-user clients where, if those two issues were solved, they would probably trade on those venues. [Those venues] account for somewhere between 15% and 20% of overall volume and occur in the traditional inter-dealer market. Our clients want to get access to those pools of liquidity - and we want to facilitate that - but at this point those are the issues clients are facing.”

Against such rising calls to abolish name give-up, the CFTC has sat on its hands. Industry lobbyists say a proposal is currently in front of agency chairman Timothy Massad, but he has been ‘resistant’ to put the rule in play.

“It doesn’t make any sense, how could you not be in support of this change?” said a lobbyist working for one of the execution platforms. “I can’t come up with any logical reason why he would be against it.”

Some say the chairman is simply ‘proceeding with caution’ or considers the issue a lower priority. But with widespread and growing industry support for abolition of the practice, Massad may soon be forced into action.

Supporters

Name give-up has continued to exist through the dawn of swap execution facility trading because supporters say dealers need their own pool of liquidity as a means of hedging the complicated bespoke risks that they provide to clients in the OTC swaps market.

Further, banks fear buyside firms entering dealer-only pools of liquidity could send requests-for-quote for complicated trades in one place and then trade anonymously elsewhere.

Dealers warn they will not be able to provide the same type of risk to clients on the front end if order books become fully anonymous - they will have to increase prices in order to compensate for the extra risk. But detractors say this is little more than scaremongering.

“When did it become a god-given right for a dealer to provide liquidity to a client in one place and then lay it off via the same trade at a better price on a walled-off platform?” said another lobbyist.

“People keep talking about how dealers need their own pools of liquidity because otherwise spreads will widen. The fact is that increased participation in anonymous order books will undoubtedly have the opposite effect over time.”

Another reason participants question the CFTC’s inaction is that the agency determined last year through a change to Rule 49.17 that counterparty names to an anonymously executed swap trade must remain anonymous when reported and held by trade repositories.

The conceptual struggle now is that a trade can be executed anonymously, counterparty identities are disclosed after execution, and then those same identities are inaccessible by trade counterparties from the repository.

Some momentum appears to be building for abolishing the name give-up, even within the Commission. Republican Commissioner Chris Giancarlo in January proposed to let the market decide. But Commissioner Mark Wetjen lent his support to abolishing the practice back in November.

“The CFTC should bring to an end name give-up,” said Wetjen at a November meeting of the Cumberland Lodge Financial Services Policy Summit.“It’s difficult to rationalize trading protocols that reveal the identities of counterparties on an anonymous, central limit order book.”

The CFTC declined to comment. (Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Helen Bartholomew)