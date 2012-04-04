First 2013 diesel east-west swaps trade in Asia - sources

* Morgan Stanley buys 2013 east-west swap from BNP Paribas

* Market still illiquid as players try to find a value

* Traders wait for Platts to announce conversion method

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - The 2013 gasoil derivatives market kicked off with at least one east-west over-the-counter swap trade, marking the introduction of a new Asian gasoil benchmark, industry sources said on Wednesday.

With the underlying sulphur content of Asian gasoil in contracts to change from the current 5,000 parts per million sulphur to the more environmentally friendly 500 ppm sulphur from next year, the trade provides more direction in a yet-to-be-shaped lower sulphur diesel derivatives market, the sources said.

The trade occurred last week, with Morgan Stanley buying a 2013 east-west swap from BNP Paribas at minus $2.875 a tonne, they said. This, however, could not be confirmed with the relevant banks.

Another trade - also an east-west swap at around minus $3-$4 a tonne - happened between a trader and a bank earlier but had to be unwound as both sides could not agree on a conversion rate, the sources added. No other details are available.

Both trades are the first of their kind since an announcement by price reporting agency Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill, last November that it will change the underlying sulphur content in gasoil contracts from next year to keep with global changes.

Currently Asian gasoil derivative contracts are settled financially against Platts’ 5,000 ppm sulphur physical gasoil prices and account for nearly all the gasoil derivatives traded in Singapore’s over-the-counter market.

They are used by refiners and airlines to manage their risk in the underlying physical oil markets, or as speculative positions by traders.

Contracts like the east-west, gasoil, regrade and Dubai/gasoil cracks swaps now use the 5,000 ppm sulphur gasoil pricing as underlying basis, but will have to use 500 ppm sulphur pricing from next year.

Market participants have been trying to figure out how to price the new swaps and to value the differential between 5,000 ppm and 500 ppm, which is needed to unwind their positions or sell the derivatives later.

MARKET STILL ILLIQUID

As the number of vehicles rise globally, with Asia contributing most to this growth, the movement towards cleaner fuel standards to cap sulphur emissions has gathered pace.

While Europe already enjoys a relatively liquid lower sulphur diesel swaps market, Asia has been slow to make the change largely due to different fuel standards across the continent.

Banks and refiners have so far been reluctant to trade actively in forward contracts for next year as the underlying value of the swap is new and liquidity has yet to pick up, so pricing or valuing the swap has been difficult, they said.

They are also waiting for Platts to indicate a conversion method to be used, they said

“Platts hasn’t really tied down the fixing method for conversion as in how will the 5,000 ppm be converted to 500 ppm, on what basis,” said a Singapore-based source with a bank.

Refiners and airlines generally trade derivatives 6-8 months in advance to hedge their physical positions.

Bids and offers are starting to trickle in for the first quarter of next year, but the numbers have not been firm, traders said.

“Anybody with an existing swap is wondering how it will be priced out later ... so we are all erring on the side of caution,” a source with a refiner said.

One suggestion put forward by traders is for Platts to publish the price difference of the average price of 5,000 ppm sulphur and 500 ppm sulphur gasoil physical cargoes for this year and use that as a basis of conversion.