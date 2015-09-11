FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Big banks in $1.865 bln swaps price-fixing settlement
September 11, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

Big banks in $1.865 bln swaps price-fixing settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Twelve major banks have reached a $1.865 billion settlement to resolve investor claims that they conspired to fix prices and restrain competition in the roughly $16 trillion market for credit default swaps, a lawyer for the investors said on Friday.

The settlement in principle was disclosed at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan.

Daniel Brockett, the lawyer for the investors, said Cote gave both sides two weeks to iron out details, before submitting a settlement for her preliminary approval. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

