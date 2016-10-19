FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swatch CEO says Chinese sales back in growth since July - Handelszeitung
October 19, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

Swatch CEO says Chinese sales back in growth since July - Handelszeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swiss watchmaker Swatch has been seeing renewed growth in China since July, Chief Executive Nick Hayek told the Swiss paper Handelszeitung.

"We've seen growth in China since July, every month a bit more," Hayek said in an interview published on the Swiss paper's website on Wednesday.

While the Omega brand in particular showed pleasing growth, the chief executive said brands Blancpain and Longines had also showed positive development.

Hayek also said the watchmaker expected its automobile battery, developed by subsidiary Belenos in collaboration with Chinese automative maker Geely to be certified for the Chinese market within one to two years. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, edited by John Revill)

