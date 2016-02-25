FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swatch sees strong sales for Tissot, Omega during Chinese New Year -CEO
February 25, 2016 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Swatch sees strong sales for Tissot, Omega during Chinese New Year -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUERGENSTOCK, Switzerland, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Swatch Group saw strong sales in its Omega and Tissot brand watches during the Chinese New Year but demand was more sluggish for its higher-end timepieces, Chief Executive Nick Hayek said on Thursday.

“The four day-period of the Chinese New Year went very well for Longines, Tissot, Omega this year versus the same period last year,” Hayek told reporters after a press conference at the Swiss Buergenstock Resort. “The high-end segment was a bit more difficult.”

He confirmed the group’s full-year outlook of over 5 percent sales growth in local currency, saying consumption in 80-85 percent of the group’s markets was positive.

“January is looking good in mainland China, that is confirmed,” Hayek said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Writing by Joshua Franklin)

