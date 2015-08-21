FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swatch CEO expects 2015 sales to rise by less than 10 pct -WSJ
August 21, 2015

Swatch CEO expects 2015 sales to rise by less than 10 pct -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Swatch Group expects sales to rise by less than 10 percent this year because of Switzerland’s strong currency, the head of the Swiss watchmaker said in an interview published on Friday.

“In the first six months we have shown we are performing very well, although we have been influenced by the exchange rate,” Chief Executive Nick Hayek told the Wall Street Journal.

“But with the Swiss franc as it is, we cannot count on more than single-digit growth.”

A spokesman for Swatch confirmed that Hayek was referring to group sales for 2015.

Group gross sales topped 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.44 billion) for the first time in 2014, up 4.6 percent on the year.

Switzerland’s export-reliant economy is hamstrung by its strong currency, hurting firms such as Swatch which produce almost exclusively in the Alpine nation.

($1 = 0.9535 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
