Swatch says first-half profit falls nearly 20 pct, outlook upbeat
July 16, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Swatch says first-half profit falls nearly 20 pct, outlook upbeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 16 (Reuters) - Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group said on Thursday first-half net profit fell nearly 20 percent on a strong franc and negative interest rates, but was upbeat in its full-year outlook.

The Biel, Switzerland-based firm said net profit for the six months stood at 548 million Swiss francs ($574.72 million), from 680 million francs year-ago.

Swatch said its outlook in all regions and segments remains “very good.”

“Despite the Swiss franc dilemma, group management expects a strong second half 2015,” Swatch said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9535 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

