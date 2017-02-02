FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Swatch sees "healthy growth" for 2017 after profit slides 47 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 2, 2017 / 6:04 AM / 7 months ago

Swatch sees "healthy growth" for 2017 after profit slides 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swatch Group said on Thursday it expects "healthy growth" for 2017 after net profit slumped 47 percent to 593 million Swiss francs ($598.9 million) in 2016, as weak watch sales and overcapacity in production hit profitability.

Swiss watchmakers have been grappling with eroding sales in their biggest markets, Hong Kong and the United States, and tourist shoppers avoiding Europe for fear of extremist attacks, but recently mainland China sales turned the corner.

"Based on the positive development of the last three months, healthy growth is expected for the year 2017," the company based in Biel in western Switzerland said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9902 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Joshua Franklin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.