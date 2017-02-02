Swatch sees "healthy growth" for 2017 after profit slides 47 pct

ZURICH, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swatch Group said on Thursday it expects "healthy growth" for 2017 after net profit slumped 47 percent to 593 million Swiss francs ($598.9 million) in 2016, as weak watch sales and overcapacity in production hit profitability.

Swiss watchmakers have been grappling with eroding sales in their biggest markets, Hong Kong and the United States, and tourist shoppers avoiding Europe for fear of extremist attacks, but recently mainland China sales turned the corner.

"Based on the positive development of the last three months, healthy growth is expected for the year 2017," the company based in Biel in western Switzerland said in a statement.