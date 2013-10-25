FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss competition body approves Swatch plan to cut supplies to rivals
October 25, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss competition body approves Swatch plan to cut supplies to rivals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss competition authority Weko said on Friday it had approved a renegotiated agreement with Swatch which will allow the world’s biggest watchmaker to gradually reduce component deliveries to rivals.

Under the agreement, Swatch will have to continue deliveries until the end of 2019, reducing the amount in stages.

Weko had initially blocked Swatch plans to cut third party deliveries in July.

Swatch had asked Weko in 2011 to start an investigation into how it could phase out deliveries of movements and components on which it has a quasi monopoly, forcing rivals to build their own production capacities and causing a wave of acquisitions of suppliers. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Cowell)

