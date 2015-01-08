FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swatch Group won't release full-year sales separately this year
January 8, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Swatch Group won't release full-year sales separately this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Swatch Group said on Thursday it would not release full-year sales figures separately this year, but instead include them in full results by the end of January or early February.

“Our full-year results are ready earlier and earlier each year and it does not make sense to have two separate financial publications at such a short interval,” spokeswoman Beatrice Howald said in an emailed statement.

Swatch Group in the past has released gross sales in the second week of January and full results in early February. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Jason Neely)

