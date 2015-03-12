FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swatch CEO says outlook for 2015 is excellent
March 12, 2015

Swatch CEO says outlook for 2015 is excellent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CORGEMONT, March 12 (Reuters) - Swatch’s chief executive said on Thursday the Swiss watchmaker’s outlook for 2015 was “excellent”, despite the recent surge in the value of the Swiss franc following the removal of a cap on the currency’s value against the euro.

“We see excellent sales and very good results everywhere in the world,” Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek said at a news conference for the company’s full-year results.

“This is not only in turnover but also in profit,” he said. “After the (initial) shock the dollar and euro and all the other currencies increased in value compared to the Swiss franc.” (Reporting By Tom Miles; Writing by Joshua Franklin)

