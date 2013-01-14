FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swatch Group acquires Harry Winston for $750 mln
January 14, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Swatch Group acquires Harry Winston for $750 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Swatch Group said on Monday it was buying watch and jewellery brand Harry Winston and its 535 employees for $750 million plus up to $250 million of net debt to complement its high-end watch portfolio.

“Harry Winston does brilliantly complement the prestige segment of the Group. We are proud and happy to welcome Harry Winston to the Swatch Group family - diamonds are still a girl’s best friend,” Chairwoman Nayla Hayek said in a statement.

Swatch Group is known for its colourful plastic Swatch watches but also owns high-end brands Breguet, Blancpain and Jaquet Droz.

