UPDATE 1-Swatch says Tiffany files $590-million counter-claim
March 12, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Swatch says Tiffany files $590-million counter-claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 12 (Reuters) - Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group said on Monday Tiffany & Co had served it with a 541.9 million-Swiss franc ($590 million)counterclaim in a legal dispute with the U.S. jeweller over a severed cooperation agreement.

Swatch Group, the world’s largest watchmaker, said in September it had ended its alliance with Tiffany and would sue for damages.

The partnership, in which Swatch agreed to design and produce watches for Tiffany, was begun in late 2007. Swatch said its damages claim was for 3.8 billion francs.

