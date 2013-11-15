Swatch CEO sees double-digit sales growth in 2014 - paper

ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest watchmaker Swatch expects double-digit growth in sales next year, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview.

“I see double-digit growth in 2014,” Swatch CEO Nick Hayek told Swiss business paper Finanz und Wirtschaft, according to an advance copy made available on Friday.

“The only factors which could prevent that would be exchange rates, which are even more miserable than one year ago, or a global economic crisis,” he said, referring to the strong Swiss franc.

Hayek said the company’s fastest-selling brands next year would be high-end names including Omega and mid-range brands Longines and Tissot, and its colourful Swatch plastic watches.

Analysts estimate Swatch’s most expensive watch brands make up roughly one-third of overall sales.

Swatch said in July it might hit a target of 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.83 billion) in gross sales this year if the dollar rose a bit and if it builds enough stock to satisfy high demand for jewellery made by the newly acquired Harry Winston brand.

Last week, rival Richemont reported sales growth of 9 percent in the six months to September, with growth picking up to 12 percent in October. ($1 = 0.9157 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart. Editing by Jane Merriman)