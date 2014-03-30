FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swatch CEO says annual sales should reach $11 bln in 2015 - paper
March 30, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Swatch CEO says annual sales should reach $11 bln in 2015 - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Sales at Swatch, the world’s biggest watchmaker, could reach 10 billion Swiss francs ($11 billion) next year, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

“Swatch should achieve 10 billion francs in sales in 2015, but if foreign exchange rates remain as miserable as they are now, it could happen later,” Chief Executive Nick Hayek was quoted as telling Neue Zuercher Zeitung am Sonntag.

In January Swatch reported sales last year of 8.817 francs and Hayek has forecast a double-digit percentage rise in 2014.

Earlier this month the company also said it expected a rise in sales in China this year, despite the market being hit last year by a government crackdown on luxury gift-giving by officials. Swatch has fared better than others because it is less exposed to the high-end segment. ($1=0.8870 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

