Swatch eyes high single or double digit 2012 growth
May 16, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Swatch eyes high single or double digit 2012 growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIENNE, Switzerland, May 16 (Reuters) - Swatch Group , the world’s biggest watchmaker, is expecting high single or double digit growth this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday

“We are trying to beat the 8 billion Swiss franc mark this year, which would translate into another record year”, Chief Executive Nick Hayek told reporters on the sidelines of the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

He said growth was mainly coming from the middle and lower price segments, which is benefiting Swatch as the company is more exposed in the lower price segments than its rivals.

“China is exploding,” Hayek said refering to strong growth in the segment.

Reporting by Andrew Thompson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
