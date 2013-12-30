Swatch CEO sees 3-4 week production delay at unit due to fire

ZURICH, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek said on Monday production at one of the firm’s watch mechanism units could be delayed by several weeks after a fire destroyed one of its workshops on Sunday.

“We need to clean all the machines and reorganise, there will be a small delay of three or four weeks to production, maybe a bit more,” Hayek told Reuters by phone.

Hayek played down the impact of the fire at Swatch’s ETA unit, calling it a “relatively minor event” for the Swiss watchmaker.

Hayek said watchmakers that buy watch components from ETA would be most affected by the blaze and he expected some delays in deliveries.