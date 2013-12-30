FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swatch CEO sees 3-4 week production delay at unit due to fire
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
December 30, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Swatch CEO sees 3-4 week production delay at unit due to fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek said on Monday production at one of the firm’s watch mechanism units could be delayed by several weeks after a fire destroyed one of its workshops on Sunday.

“We need to clean all the machines and reorganise, there will be a small delay of three or four weeks to production, maybe a bit more,” Hayek told Reuters by phone.

Hayek played down the impact of the fire at Swatch’s ETA unit, calling it a “relatively minor event” for the Swiss watchmaker.

Hayek said watchmakers that buy watch components from ETA would be most affected by the blaze and he expected some delays in deliveries.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.