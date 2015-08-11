FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swatch to open own-brand stores in India
August 11, 2015 / 2:19 PM / 2 years ago

Swatch to open own-brand stores in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Swatch Scuba Playero wrist watch is displayed in a shop in Zurich July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swatch GroupUHR.VX plans to open between 30 and 40 shops in India after receiving permission from the country’s commerce ministry, the Swiss jewelry and watchmaker said on Tuesday.

The Swatch-branded stores will open over the next three years in a country where watches currently sell via dealer networks and third-party stores.

The announcement came as Swatch shares fell nearly 5 percent amid pressure on the wider luxury goods sector due to the devaluation of the Chinese yuan.

Swatch gets a substantial portion of its sales from China and Chinese tourists traveling abroad are also large buyers of European luxury goods. A Swatch spokesman had no comment on the impact of the devaluation.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich; Editing by Martinne Geller and David Holmes

