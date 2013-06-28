FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swatch CEO sees stronger second half -paper
June 28, 2013

Swatch CEO sees stronger second half -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - Swatch Group is confident that sales of watches will pick up in the second half of the year, its Chief Executive was quoted as saying on Friday.

“I expect a stronger second half,” Nick Hayek was quoted as saying on the website of Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft. “China is coming back slowly. Japan, the U.S and Russia show a pleasing development.”

Luxury companies like Richemont and Swatch have seen growth slow in China since the government started an anti-corruption campaign which has hit purchases of expensive timepieces as gifts for business partners.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
