Swatch sees 2016 growth above 5 pct in local currency
February 3, 2016

Swatch sees 2016 growth above 5 pct in local currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swatch Group forecast 2016 sales growth well over 5 percent in local currency after reporting 2015 net profit fell 21 percent to 1.12 billion Swiss francs ($1.10 billion), hit by foreign exchange losses and the negative development of interest rates.

Net sales slipped 0.9 percent at constant exchange rates to 8.45 billion francs and were down 3 percent at current exchange rates.

It proposed an unchanged dividend of 7.50 francs per bearer share and 1.50 francs per registered share. ($1 = 1.0173 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)

