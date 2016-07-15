FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Swatch Group warns on H1 profit as sales seen down 12 pct
July 15, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Swatch Group warns on H1 profit as sales seen down 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Swatch Group warned its first-half profit would slide 50-60 percent on dwindling sales in important markets Hong Kong and Europe.

The world's largest watchmaker, which has a habit of publishing earnings releases unexpectedly, said it would publish full first-half results on Thursday, July 21.

Swiss watchmakers are grappling with weak demand as fewer Chinese tourists shop for timepieces in Hong Kong and Europe and a strong Swiss franc pushes up the production cost for "Swiss made" watches. The deadly attacks in Nice late on Thursday are likely to deal a further blow to tourism. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
