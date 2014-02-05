FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swatch strikes bullish outlook after full-year profit rise
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 5, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Swatch strikes bullish outlook after full-year profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Swatch Group said it expects healthy growth this year after watch and jewelry sales helped net profit rise more than 20 percent in 2013.

“After four years of strong and dynamic growth by Swatch Group, as well as the entire Swiss watch industry, continued healthy growth is expected in 2014,” the world’s largest watchmaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

All its brands, which include the cheap plastic watches which gave the group its name to pricey Omega and Breguet timepieces - had an healthy start to the year, and both watch and jewelry sales have been “very good” since Jan. 1, Swatch said.

Net profit rose 20 percent to 1.921 billion Swiss francs ($2.13 billion), beating estimates for 1.658 million francs in a Reuters poll.

It was boosted by an extraordinary payment from U.S. jeweller Tiffany awarded to Swatch in December.

$1 = 0.9045 Swiss francs Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.