FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swatch net profit rises to 1.6 bln Sfr, good start to 2013
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

Swatch net profit rises to 1.6 bln Sfr, good start to 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Swatch Group, the world’s biggest watchmaker, said it continued to see healthy growth potential for the Swiss watch industry after releasing a 26 percent rise in 2012 net income that blew past expectations.

Net profit at the maker of Omega and Tissot watches rose to 1.608 billion Swiss francs last year, Swatch said in a statement on Monday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net profit of 1.485 billion francs.

“The signals from the markets around the world clearly indicate continued healthy growth potential for the Swiss watch industry and the Swatch Group,” the company said.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.