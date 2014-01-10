FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swatch sees dynamic growth in 2014 after sales miss poll
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 10, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Swatch sees dynamic growth in 2014 after sales miss poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Swatch Group SA said it expects dynamic growth this year after market share gains in its core watch business helped sales rise 9.1 percent last year, slightly less than expected.

“Based on the strong start by all brands in the first few days of January, dynamic growth is expected for the entire year 2014,” the world’s largest watchmaker said in a statement on Friday.

The group also said it expected to post good operating and net profit for 2013.

Gross sales in 2013 rose 8.3 percent to 8.817 billion Swiss francs ($9.70 billion), just short of estimates for 8.84 billion Swiss francs in a Reuters poll. They were up 9.1 percent at constant exchange rates.

($1 = 0.9092 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.