Swatch Group '12 sales up 14 pct, sees healthy 2013
January 10, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Swatch Group '12 sales up 14 pct, sees healthy 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Swatch Group posts 8.143 bln Sfr 2012 sales

* Beats its 8 bln Sfr target

* Sees healthy growth for 2013

ZURICH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest watchmaker Swatch Group said sales rose 14 percent to 8.143 billion Swiss francs ($8.78 billion)last year, beating its own 8 billion franc target as it said it took market share from rivals.

“The strong group brands performed convincingly in all regions and price segments, notably outside greater China as well, and realized further conspicuous growth in market share,” Swatch said in a statement.

It added it expected to report “good” operating profit and net income for 2012 - due on Feb. 21 - taking into account significant marketing expenses for the London Olympic Games and unfavourable currency developments.

The company known for its colourful plastic Swatch watches said its brands had reported a good start to the new year and forecast healthy growth for 2013.

$1 = 0.9271 Swiss francs Reporting by Emma Thomasson

