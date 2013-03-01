FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss exchange lifts threat to Swatch listing
#Financials
March 1, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Swiss exchange lifts threat to Swatch listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Stock exchange cancels plans to change accounting rules

* Swatch Group had protested against planned changes

* Swatch returned to Swiss GAAP ARR from IFRS this year

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - The threat of Swatch Group being excluded from Swiss blue-chip index SMI was lifted after the exchange cancelled plans to amend its accounting guidelines.

The exchange opened consultations in January on whether companies seeking to list on the SMI must use either international financial reporting standards (IFRS) or the U.S. GAAP regime.

The watchmaker, which switched back to Swiss GAAP ARR accounting from IFRS earlier this year, rejected the proposals, saying that composition of indexes such as the SMI should be based on free float, volumes and market capitalisation.

“There is a chance that the Swiss domestic standard will become increasingly comparable to international standards,” SIX Exchange Regulation said in a statement on Thursday.

It said it saw no immediate need to take action but would monitor trends carefully. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
