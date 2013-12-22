FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swatch says Tiffany to pay it $449 mln in damages
December 22, 2013 / 7:26 PM / 4 years ago

Swatch says Tiffany to pay it $449 mln in damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Swatch Group said a Dutch court has sentenced Tiffany & Co. to pay it 402 million Swiss francs ($448.79 million) in damages in a lawsuit following the end of a collaboration between the two groups.

The Netherlands Arbitration Institute sentenced Tiffany to pay Swatch damages after it pressed claims against the U.S. jeweller in December 2011, the world’s largest watchmaker said in a statement on Sunday.

Swatch said the court had integrally dismissed a counter-claim filed by Tiffany in March 2012.

Tiffany could not immediately be reached for comment.

Swatch and Tiffany had struck an agreement to develop watches under the Tiffany brand together in 2008, but Swatch terminated the partnership in 2011, blaming Tiffany for blocking and delaying development of the business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
