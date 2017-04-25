Dutch court backs Swatch in row with Tiffany over venture

ZURICH, April 25 (Reuters) - A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Swatch Group deserves compensation in a row with U.S. luxury goods maker Tiffany over a failed watch venture.

Tiffany was ordered in December 2013 to pay Swatch 402 million Swiss francs ($404.3 million) in damages over their failed joint venture to produce and market watches, but a lower Dutch court had set aside the ruling in 2015. Swatch appealed against the decision.

Swatch has now won the appeal, a spokesman for the court in Amsterdam said.