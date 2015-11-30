FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swatch, Visa launch pay-by-wrist watch venture
November 30, 2015

Swatch, Visa launch pay-by-wrist watch venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Swiss watchmaker Swatch SA , Visa Inc and Visa Europe have launched a project that lets Visa cardholders in the United States, Switzerland and Brazil make payments with Swatch’s new “pay-by-the-wrist” Swatch Bellamy watch.

Set to launch in early 2016, Swatch Bellamy can be used around the world wherever contactless near-field communications (NFC) Visa payments are accepted, the partners said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
