SNB missed opportunity to shift franc cap-Swatch

* Swatch CEO wants franc at 1.30-1.35 per euro

* SNB lost opportunity while without permanent head

* Chinese Consumption not slowing

ZURICH, May 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Swatch Group, the world’s largest watchmaker, said Swiss business needed the franc to weaken closer to 1.30-1.35 per euro but said the central bank had missed an opportunity to shift its cap on the currency.

“The exchange rate of 1.20 is awful. Alongside the franc we are also fighting with higher gold and diamond prices,” Nick Hayek told the Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper in an interview. “The rate should be between 1.30 and 1.35 francs.”

In attempt to prevent a recession and deflation, the Swiss National Bank set a cap of 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6 but the currency is still 30 percent stronger than before the financial crisis, hurting exporters like Swatch.

“The SNB managed to bring the exchange rate from 1.11 to 1.20 in a few minutes without spending much. That was pure psychology. In contrast, the three months without a SNB head was unfortunately lost time,” Hayek said.

Philipp Hildebrand resigned as SNB chief in January after a currency trading scandal involving his wife and was only replaced on a permanent basis by his deputy Thomas Jordan in April.

“In this time the exchange rate could have been fixed at 1.25 and then perhaps 1.30. The market was afraid. Now it looks as though Switzerland is afraid again,” he said.

The safe-haven franc, which initially traded as weak as 1.25 after the cap was imposed, has hovered close to the 1.20 mark in recent months as the euro zone crisis has flared again.

Swatch has said it is confident of achieving 5-10 percent sales growth in 2012 after it shrugged off the impact of the strong Swiss franc to post record sales in 2011 due to strong demand from Asia, particularly China.

Hayek rejected suggestions Chinese growth was slowing, noting the Chinese were shopping more abroad, from Macao to Hong Kong to Lucern.

“According to our figures there is no consumption problem in China,” he said, adding the company could sell 50 percent more high-end Breguet watches than it can currently produce. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Keiron Henderson)