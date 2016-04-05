FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedbank shareholders deny ex-chairman, CEO discharge from liability
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Swedbank shareholders deny ex-chairman, CEO discharge from liability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Swedbank on Tuesday voted against discharging its outgoing chairman and former chief executive from liability for the past financial year, keeping the door open to suing them for damages.

Swedbank fired its former CEO Michael Wolf in February, partly over property deals made by some members of the company’s top management, which he and outgoing chairman Anders Sundstrom had signed off on.

Wolf denied any wrongdoing.

Shareholders in Swedbank decided last week to replace chairman Sundstrom after initially proposing that he stay on. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.