Swedbank shareholders deny ex-chairman, CEO discharge from liability

STOCKHOLM, April 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Swedbank on Tuesday voted against discharging its outgoing chairman and former chief executive from liability for the past financial year, keeping the door open to suing them for damages.

Swedbank fired its former CEO Michael Wolf in February, partly over property deals made by some members of the company’s top management, which he and outgoing chairman Anders Sundstrom had signed off on.

Wolf denied any wrongdoing.

Shareholders in Swedbank decided last week to replace chairman Sundstrom after initially proposing that he stay on. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Simon Johnson)