Swedbank CEO Wolf to leave bank
February 9, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Swedbank CEO Wolf to leave bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank said on Tuesday Chief Executive Michael Wolf was stepping down with immediate effect.

Birgitte Bonnesen will serve as acting CEO and remain in her position as Head of Swedish Banking as it searches for a replacement for Wolf.

“Michael Wolf has been successful and inspiring in leading Swedbank to its current position as one of Europe’s strongest banks, with lower risk and sustainable earning capacity... But the Board deems that it is time for new leadership and a new CEO who can take Swedbank to the next level,” said Anders Sundström, Chair of the Board of Directors. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

