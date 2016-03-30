Swedbank proposes new chairman as Sundstrom lacks shareholder support

STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) - Swedbank’s nomination committee will not propose re-election of Anders Sundstrom as chairman of the board as he lacks sufficient support among shareholders, it said on Wednesday in a changed proposal ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting.

Instead, current deputy chair Lars Idermark was proposed as new chairman.

“We regret that Anders Sundstrom does not have the support that the nomination committee has aimed at, but we want to emphasize that Anders Sundstrom has been of crucial importance for Swedbank’s positive development,” Lennart Anderberg, nomination committee chairman, said in a statement. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Sven Nordenstam)