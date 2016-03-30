FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedbank proposes new chairman as Sundstrom lacks shareholder support
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Swedbank proposes new chairman as Sundstrom lacks shareholder support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) - Swedbank’s nomination committee will not propose re-election of Anders Sundstrom as chairman of the board as he lacks sufficient support among shareholders, it said on Wednesday in a changed proposal ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting.

Instead, current deputy chair Lars Idermark was proposed as new chairman.

“We regret that Anders Sundstrom does not have the support that the nomination committee has aimed at, but we want to emphasize that Anders Sundstrom has been of crucial importance for Swedbank’s positive development,” Lennart Anderberg, nomination committee chairman, said in a statement. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Sven Nordenstam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.