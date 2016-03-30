UPDATE 2-Swedbank to replace chairman after management exodus

* Nomination committee proposes deputy chair takes over

* Chairman criticises institutional shareholders

* CEO fired last month, CFO resigned last week (Adds chairman comments)

By Sven Nordenstam

STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) - Top shareholders in Swedbank said on Wednesday they would replace Anders Sundstrom as chairman, following weeks of management upheaval and a decision by Swedish regulators to launch an investigation into the bank.

The proposal to replace Sundstrom with deputy chairman Lars Idermark for the year ahead comes less than a week before Swedbank’s annual shareholder meeting and follows the firing of Chief Executive Michael Wolf last month and the resignation of finance chief Goran Bronner last week.

“Months of media circus are drawing to a close. The nomination committee have changed their mind. I have respect for that,” Sundstrom told reporters, adding he supported the choice of Idermark, a former Swedbank chairman.

The committee of shareholders that nominates the board had previously proposed Sundstrom stay on as chairman, but reversed its position after a meeting with other shareholders on Tuesday.

Sweden’s financial watchdog is investigating Swedbank for alleged conflicts of interest after Bronner and another member of Wolf’s management team made property deals as a side business, sometimes with the banks’ customers. Bronner, who will stay on until the bank’s second-quarter report, has said he has done nothing wrong.

After firing Wolf, partly over those deals, Swedbank said separately it had reported him to the Financial Supervisory Authority for suspected market abuse. Wolf has denied wrongdoing.

Sundstrom said on Wednesday he should have replaced Wolf earlier, adding Swedbank was introducing stricter rules for personal investments by top management.

He also criticised institutional shareholders for not making their views known earlier.

“The least you can expect is to make clear whether you support or do not support the board,” he said. “They can’t stand on the sidelines and just watch. That’s completely unacceptable.”

Sundstrom said the nomination committee had not informed him which shareholders had supported his ouster.

Shares in Swedbank were up 0.6 percent at 1215 GMT against a 0.9 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 bank index.

Nomination committee chairman Lennart Anderberg declined to comment on why shareholders no longer supported Sundstrom.

“It has been important that there is a broad solution and wide support of the chairmanship, and we haven’t received that,” Anderberg told Reuters.

Hans Ek, head of corporate governance at SEB Investment Management which has a 1.7 percent stake in Swedbank, said the proposal for a new chairman created “a foundation for stability and calm”. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, additional reporting by Simon Johnson and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Mark Potter)