FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Lithuania competition watchdog starts inquiry into Swedbank unit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2017 / 5:08 PM / 7 months ago

Lithuania competition watchdog starts inquiry into Swedbank unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VILNIUS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Lithuania's competition watchdog said it had started an inquiry in December into whether its largest retail bank Swedbank had engaged in anti-competitive practices.

The Competition Council said on its website it was investigating whether the bank, wholly owned by the Swedish banking group with the same name, had contravened competition law with regards to dominant market positions.

It gave no further details.

"The Competition Council informed Swedbank that they began the inquiry and asked for information needed for the inquiry. The bank is currently preparing the information and will present it to the council in near future," Saulius Abraskevicius, spokesman for Swedbank in Lithuania, told Reuters.

He gave no further details.

The lender could face fines of up to 10 percent of its annual revenues if the Competition Council finds it contravened the law, but an investigation could take several years, the Competition Council's spokeswoman said.

Swedbank's market share of retail banking revenues in Lithuania is about 40 to 50 percent, according to the Competition Council in a separate inquiry. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.