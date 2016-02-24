FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Folksam wants to reduce stake in Swedbank - newspaper report

February 24, 2016 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

Folksam wants to reduce stake in Swedbank - newspaper report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Swedish insurer Folksam, the biggest shareholder in Swedbank, wants to reduce its stake in the banking group, newspaper Svenska Dagbladet said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Svenska Dagbladet cited “several well placed sources” but also quoted Folksam’s chief executive Jens Henriksson, as saying it was hanging onto its investment.

“I don’t comment on rumours. Our stake in Swedbank is long-term and strategic,” he said to Svenska Dagbladet.

Folksam, a Swedish mutual insurance company, holds 9.25 percent of Swedbank.

No one at Folksam was immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
